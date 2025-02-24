Chicago weather: Warming trend brings 40s before midweek rain

The Brief Chicago will see sunny and mild weather through the weekend, with highs rising from the 30s to the low 40s. Next week brings warmer temperatures, reaching the upper 40s by midweek, with rain possible Monday night and Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will dip slightly into the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.



What a turnaround! After last week when we couldn’t get above freezing at all, this week will feature well-above-normal temps. That includes today when, despite quite a bit of cloudiness, I think temperatures will overperform, reaching the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

The warmest readings will be found over our far-southern viewing area where there’s no snow on the ground anymore. Tonight a weak disturbance will slide through spawning a few rain showers. Nobody will get much rainfall from this feature, however, and it will be gone by tomorrow morning.

Future forecast

What's next:

The rest of Tuesday will be partly sunny and continued unseasonably mild with highs again well into the 50s. Showers return to the forecast on Wednesday, but it will be only rain with highs once again making it just past 50 degrees.

Thursday and Friday look breezy but quiet with a mix of clouds and sun and highs that will be in the mid 40s to low 50s across the area. It will turn seasonably colder over the weekend as we head into March with highs both days in the mid to upper 30s.