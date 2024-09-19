Chicago weather: Weekend showers, cooler temps by Sunday

The Brief A cold front will bring rain showers to Chicago late tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Friday will see morning showers, clearing up to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday will bring more rain and cooler temperatures as fall officially begins.



A cold front moving into the Chicago area is expected to bring increasing clouds this evening, followed by much-needed rain showers by early Friday morning.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 60s as the front approaches.

Early Friday morning, a weakening line of showers, and possibly a few storms, will sweep into the western suburbs before daybreak. As the front moves eastward, the showers are expected to lose steam, leaving most of the day dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. There’s a small chance of storms redeveloping in the afternoon, mainly east of I-55, as the cold front continues to work through the area.

Saturday will be another warm day, with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. While a few stray showers or storms may pop up, most of Chicagoland is likely to stay dry.

Looking ahead, Sunday will bring a better chance of rain as temperatures start to cool down. The beginning of Fall will bring more seasonal weather, with highs expected to drop into the 70s by next week.