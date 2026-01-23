Chicago weather: Weekend snow chances return amid dangerous cold

More winter weather is headed to the Chicago area this weekend as lake-effect snow and a large storm system to the south move closer together.

Full forecast :

Lake-effect snow is expected to affect areas along the southern end of Lake Michigan through Saturday. At the same time, a major storm moving across the South is pushing snow north into Illinois. While the heaviest snow is expected to stay south of Chicago, some of that system could reach the area late Saturday into Sunday.

Snow on Saturday night may combine with lake-effect snow, which could increase snowfall totals in some spots. Most heavier snow totals are expected to remain south of the Kankakee River Valley.

The cold will be dangerous. Wind chills overnight Friday are expected to fall to minus 9 degrees, with some areas feeling as cold as 25 below zero. Highs Friday will reach about 10 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for light snow.

Temperatures should climb to around 19 degrees Sunday, then stay in the teens for much of the coming week before rising into the low 20s by Friday.