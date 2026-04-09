Chicago weather: Widespread rain and possible storms tonight

The Brief Mild temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s expected today, cooler near the lake. Heavier rain and possible thunderstorms move in tonight, continuing into early Friday. Warmer, mostly dry weekend ahead before storm chances and possible severe weather return next week.



We start this day with unseasonably mild temperatures, a gusty wind and a few spotty showers. Rainfall will move out of the area by sunrise, leaving behind partly-sunny skies.

It will not be as windy as yesterday with temperatures perhaps a couple of degrees less warm, but still very mild for this time of year. We will likely hit the upper 60s and low 70s, but it will turn a little bit cooler along the lake.

Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms return to the area tonight and this time the rainfall will be heavier and more widespread. Showers will continue into early tomorrow with temperatures holding around 50°.

What's next:

Over the weekend it still looks almost entirely dry with a slight chance of a shower in our far northwestern viewing area Saturday night and then area wide Sunday night. Highs on Saturday will be around 60, but a big warm-up is on the way for Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

We keep the unseasonable warmth going Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s, but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, and we will need to keep an eye on the possibility of severe weather during that timeframe.