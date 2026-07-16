Chicago weather: Wildfire smoke, dangerous air quality overshadow another hot day

The Brief Wildfire smoke is expected to create poor to very unhealthy air quality, especially in the northern suburbs and near Lake Michigan. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s Thursday with heat index values approaching 100. Smoke may linger into Friday before a cold front cools temperatures slightly by Sunday.



It is going to be another hot and humid day today, but wildfire smoke steals the show and will be a serious problem through the day and possibly into Friday.

Chicago smoke and heat

The worst of the smoke where air quality conditions may be deemed "very unhealthy" will be in the northern suburbs and near the lake. An air quality alert is in effect for our viewing area and conditions will generally get worse during the day areawide. This smoke will be both visible and smelled as well in many areas.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index more than likely just shy of 100. It will not be a pleasant day for anybody to be outside for any period of time beyond a couple of minutes. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up on the lake breeze today, but most areas will stay dry.

What's next:

Tomorrow, the thickness of the smoke will likely be less, but I don’t think it completely goes away. Highs will be close to 90 and there is a slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. It remains to be seen how widespread this is. I think once again many areas will have disappointing rainfall totals during what has become a stressful period for the lawn and garden.

Over the weekend it will still be very warm with temperatures likely close to 90 again on Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night. That will be on a cold front which will knock temperatures back a few degrees for a dry Sunday.