Chicago weather: Wind chills in the 20s today, then 70s arrive by Thursday

Today is chilly with sunshine and highs in the low 40s. It is a touch windy with gusts to about 20-25 mph. Wind chills are in the upper 20s at this lunchtime hour near the lake.

Looking ahead :

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday will be partly sunny again with high temperatures pushing into the mid 60s! Fantastic and quiet first half of the week.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid 70s! We will have partly sunny skies on Thursday with a chance for afternoon rain and storms. Lingering rain ends Thursday night.

Friday will be colder! We end the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

This weekend will be more comfortable with partly to mostly sunny skies! Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s and Sunday will be in the upper 50s.