Chicago weather: Wind chills plunge below zero as Arctic air grips region

The Brief Blowing and drifting snow are causing slick roads and black ice, especially south and west of Chicago. Wind chills could drop as low as 25 degrees below zero, with a cold weather advisory in effect until noon. A brief warmup midweek may be followed by another round of snow and renewed cold heading into the weekend.



Dangerous travel conditions are likely through at least the early morning hours due to light falling snow. But the bigger problem is the blowing and drifting of snow across roadways, leading to black ice conditions. This has been particularly noteworthy on some of our southern and western roads.

The falling snow will come to an end around daybreak, but due to the extreme cold and gusty winds, road conditions may struggle to improve as salt is very less effective. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on this holiday with temperatures in the single digits this afternoon. Flurries are possible. Winds will be strong enough to warrant the cold weather advisory, which is in effect for our entire viewing area until noon. Windchill values could drop to 25° below zero.

What's next:

Tonight will be very cold under partly cloudy skies with low temperatures barely above zero. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny in the morning with an increase in cloud cover in the afternoon. High temperatures will make it into the lower 20s. Late tomorrow night into Wednesday morning another hit of light snow is likely. Highs on Wednesday might touch 30. That will be the "warmest" day of the week.

On Thursday it will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Another blast of frigid Arctic air is on the way for the weekend, starting with highs on Friday around 10, then barely double digits Saturday. Once again, windchill values may warrant advisories. Some flurries or light snow will be possible at this time.

Winter is here.