Chicago weather: Windy 60s today, storm threat Thursday, colder weekend ahead

The Brief Fire Weather Warning until 8 p.m. as gusts hit 35–40 mph and temps reach the upper 60s Strong to severe storms possible Thursday; colder air follows Chilly weekend with highs falling back into the 30s



Chicago is getting a taste of spring with temperatures in the 60s. But don’t get too comfortable. Possible storms and a cooldown are moving in.

What we know:

Today is a beautiful one, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. It will be windy, though, with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for all Illinois counties until 8 p.m., as dry and windy conditions could allow fires to spread quickly.

Clouds increase tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

What's next:

Thursday stays mild, with highs in the 50s to near 60. There’s a chance for rain by Thursday afternoon, along with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. A Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) covers areas along and south of I-90, while southern Jasper and Newton counties are under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5). Stay weather aware as storms move in.

Colder air returns Thursday night, with temperatures dropping into the 30s. We could even see a little snow early Friday. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend turns chilly and mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and low 30s Sunday.

We start next week cold but brighter — mostly sunny Monday with highs in the low 30s, followed by mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and highs in the upper 30s.\