Chicago Weather: Windy, cold conditions expected for Bears Game Saturday night

Fans heading to the Chicago Bears game Saturday night should be prepared for cold, windy conditions, with only a small chance of snow.

Light snow showers are possible early Saturday morning, with minor, slushy accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. Accumulation is expected to be limited to about a half-inch to an inch, and with temperatures at or above freezing, road conditions are expected to remain mostly wet rather than icy.

By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s, with dry conditions for much of the day. Around kickoff time, between 7 and 7:30 p.m., skies will be mostly cloudy, with a 35% to 40% chance of isolated snow showers. There is a greater likelihood — about 60% — that no snow will fall during the game.

The main concern for fans will be the wind. Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, are expected to create a raw feel, especially as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s during the evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s, with sunshine returning Sunday and highs climbing back into the low 30s.