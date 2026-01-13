Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning for parts of NW Indiana, SW Michigan

The Brief A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for LaPorte and Berrien counties, with heavy lake-effect snow and strong winds. Chicago stays dry after a mild Tuesday, but temperatures drop sharply by midweek. The weekend turns cold, with periodic snow chances and frigid wind chills Sunday night.



Mild weather fades quickly across Chicagoland as lake-effect snow hits nearby areas and a stretch of colder, wintry conditions settles in through the weekend.

What we know:

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for LaPorte (Indiana) and Berrien (Michigan) counties from 6 a.m. CST Wednesday through noon Thursday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of accumulation, with a few spots exceeding 8 inches. Gusty winds up to 40 mph could lead to whiteout conditions and difficult travel.

In Chicago, today will feel more like fall than winter. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 30 mph.

Clouds increase tonight, along with a chance for snow. For most of Chicagoland, conditions dry out after Wednesday morning, with little to no accumulation expected outside of northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 20s. Snow chances return Thursday night into early Friday, with Friday highs climbing into the mid 30s under cloudy skies.

What's next:

The weekend stays cold. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for snow and highs around 20. Sunday turns partly sunny, but temperatures stay in the upper teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits Sunday evening, making for a chilly Bears game.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday brings partly sunny skies with highs near 20.