Chicago welcomes sunshine today as temps near the 80s

After any fog dissipates later this morning we will enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs similar to yesterday’s 80 degrees. Not much wind.

Tonight will be clear and comfy with lows ranging from 55 degrees to 64 degrees. Tomorrow and Friday continue the sunny trend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will remain warm with sunshine missing with clouds later in the day.

Showers and a cool down arrive Sunday and Monday.