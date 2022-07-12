Chicago welcomes wonderful stretch of weather this week

A pleasant stretch of weather is on the way heading into the weekend with very few opportunities for meaningful rain.

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 80s and a palpable drop in humidity.

Tonight will feature the nearly-full moon with some patchy clouds and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow looks mostly sunny and a couple degrees cooler, even more so near the lake. Thursday and Friday will be similar.