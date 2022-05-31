Chicago wraps up May on a warm note; storms expected tonight

May closes out on a very warm note with highs in the mid to upper 80s. I think 90 will be a stretch due to more clouds.

Skies will be partly sunny and the breeze will be strong from the southwest. As for the risk of severe storms I remain unimpressed.

The Storm Prediction Center still has our area in its slight risk designation with all hazards possible. But I think there are many factors arguing against "severe" storms.

That said, storms are likely, particularly tonight. Any action earlier in the day would be isolated.

By tomorrow morning everything will have slipped to our south and temperatures will start in the low 60s. Highs should be in the mid 70s.

Overnight into Thursday morning a few showers are likely with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s for highs into the weekend. It will be several degrees cooler by the lake.