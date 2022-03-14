Chicagoland forecast: Temps in the upper 50s, slight chance of rain tonight

This promises to be a much milder week than last, with two days presenting a very good chance of making it into the 60s.

Monday will be close as well.

Despite more clouds than Sunday, highs should easily climb into the upper 50s in most areas.

A few southwestern locales in our viewing area could hit 60°.

On Monday night, a cold front slides down the lake and sends temperatures tumbling.

There could be a few sprinkles overnight, but many areas will likely remain dry.

Tuesday presents a temperature challenge.

Near the lake it may be a struggle to get much past 40° while inland locations have 50-plus.

Skies will be partly sunny.

The big warmup arrives Wednesday with mid 60s a good bet with a gusty wind and ample sunshine.

St. Patrick’s Day will still be mild, but rain is on the way at night and will likely continue into Friday.