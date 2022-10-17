Chicagoland weather: Unseasonably cold temps, snow showers likely

The weather bureau has put out a Winter Weather Advisory for Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana.

There is concern for a narrow, but impressive band of accumulating snow late Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Unseasonably cold conditions will prevail Monday, along with gusty northwest winds.

There will likely be some snow showers around Monday afternoon and evening, but no accumulation is expected.

The normal first date of a trace of snow in Autumn in Chicago is Halloween.

Highs will struggle to get past 40 degrees.

Monday night will remain blustery with potential lake effect in parts of Indiana.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There could be some precipitation and downwind of the lake again.

The stage is set for a big warmup later this week. Highs could be 70 degrees or warmer starting Friday.