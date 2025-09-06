Chicago weather: A chilly start to Saturday with below-average temps

It was a very chilly start to Saturday with below-average temperatures expected throughout the day.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

At least Saturday started with some sunshine, but there will be more cloud cover expected as the day goes on.

High temps will be pretty universally in the mid to high-60s throughout the area, well below the normal high temperature for this time of year, around 79 degrees.

It's all because of a jetstream circulating right around the Great Lakes that's pulling in that cold air from the north of Canada.

Sunday should see more sunshine and temps in the upper 60s.