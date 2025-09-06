Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: A chilly start to Saturday with below-average temps

By
Published  September 6, 2025 7:26am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago Weather: Cooler temps come with Fall-like conditions

Chicago Weather: Cooler temps come with Fall-like conditions

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Sept. 6, 2025.

It was a very chilly start to Saturday with below-average temperatures expected throughout the day.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

At least Saturday started with some sunshine, but there will be more cloud cover expected as the day goes on.

High temps will be pretty universally in the mid to high-60s throughout the area, well below the normal high temperature for this time of year, around 79 degrees.

It's all because of a jetstream circulating right around the Great Lakes that's pulling in that cold air from the north of Canada.

Sunday should see more sunshine and temps in the upper 60s.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by Fox 32 meteorologists

WeatherChicago