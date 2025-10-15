Chicago weather: After cloudy afternoon, we dry out tomorrow

Today will be cloudy with lingering light drizzle and rain.

Highs are only in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Katilin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny again with highs around 70!

The chance for rain is back on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 70s.

The rain potential with storms too is back on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-70s.

Cooler temperatures are back on Sunday with highs around 60. There is a chance for rain on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be in the low 60s with sunshine. There is a chance for rain Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.