Chicago weather: Cloudy, cooler start to Sunday with chance of sunshine

After a Saturday soaking, we’re looking at another cooler, breezy day.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Highs should stay in the low to mid-70s with cloudy and breezy conditions.

There may be a slight chance of rain, but the rain should be moving out this morning.

Wind gusts should reach 15 to 20 mph, with them getting as high as 25 mph.

Sunday will also be marked by dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan with strong winds producing waves up to 5 to 8 feet and hazardous boating conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

These potentially life-threatening conditions are expected to last through Monday morning.

The cooler temperatures continue into the start of the workweek with highs near 76 degrees on Monday and wind gusts settling down to about 5 to 10 mph.