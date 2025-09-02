Chicago weather: Strong cold front to bring showers, storms on Wednesday

It was another stunning day with highs near 80 degrees under sunny skies.

Tonight will bring increasing cloud cover with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

What to Expect:

A strong cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially from midday through the afternoon.

While severe weather is not expected, any storms that develop will bring the threat of heavy rain. On Wednesday, temperatures will still be warm, in the mid to upper 70s for most.

Thursday will be significantly cooler with morning lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees and high temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A weak system will slide through on Friday, possibly touching off a few stray showers. Most of the day will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 60s.

The weekend looks beautiful! Sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.