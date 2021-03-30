Colder temps ahead for Chicago before weekend warmup

Don’t put away that jacket just yet.

Chillier temperatures are expected to settle over the area over the next couple days before a weekend warmup, forecasters say.

Temperatures remained spring-like Tuesday, with highs expected to reach near the low 70s, even with wind gusts blowing up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

But, Tuesday night, temps will drop sharply to a low of around 37 degrees, the weather service said. Rain is also possible, mostly east of Interstate 55.

On Wednesday, temperatures could struggle to reach the mid-40s during the day and are expected to drop as low as 20 degrees overnight into Thursday, the weather service said.

Advertisement

(Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

There is even a chance of lake-effect snow Thursday morning in northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

However, a warmup was expected over the weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP FOR WEATHER ALERTS

Temperatures Friday will climb back into the 50s, the weather service said. Saturday will be even warmer, with a high near 68 degrees.