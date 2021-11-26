Coldest morning since February, highs struggle to rise above freezing

Stores are slashing prices for Black Friday and Mother Nature is slashing temperatures.

This morning is the coldest in Chicago since February, but this will be the coldest day in the foreseeable future.

With sunshine yielding to clouds later today, highs will struggle to rise much above freezing. But winds will shift tonight out of the south, propping temps in the mid to upper 20s and helping highs reach the lower 40s tomorrow.

That weak Alberta Clipper I’ve been talking about this week will have minimal impact locally with the track far enough north to prevent much precipitation in Chicagoland.

Can’t rule out something light-mainly liquid-but it will be no big deal.

Sunday looks dry with temps near 40°. The quiet pattern continues next week with a robust warmup that should deliver 50s perhaps as early as Wednesday as we enter December.