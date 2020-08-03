Dangerous lakefront waves could reach 13 feet high: forecasters
CHICAGO - Swimmers and boaters are urged to avoid Lake Michigan while windy weather kicks up powerful, dangerous waves.
A small water craft advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday from Wilmette to Calumet Harbor, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, a lakeshore flood advisory in Chicago remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Northerly winds could reach 30 knots and waves as high as 13 feet tall, the weather service warned.
“Inexperienced mariners … especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions,” meteorologists said in the weather service’s advisory.
Advertisement
Earlier Monday, the weather service warned of a “waterspout” threat to boaters, referring to a rotating column of water formed by a whirlwind over water.
While the waterspout warning expired at 9:15 a.m. Monday, a threat of high wind and waves remained.
GET FOX 32 WEATHER ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
There’s a 40% chance of rain in Chicago for the rest of Monday, the weather service said.
The remainder of the week is forecast to be dry until Friday night, when there’s a slight risk of thunderstorms.