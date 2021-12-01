December is here but true winter weather arrives next week

Meteorological winter is here! Hooray! Well, if that’s your thing.

If not, you’re probably thrilled with the temperatures for the first few days of the new month and season.

Highs today should crack 50° again and tomorrow will be around 60°! Friday should be close to 50° too and it really doesn’t look that much cooler now over the weekend.

Precip-wise, there could be a brief sprinkle or pellet of sleet this morning but most of Chicagoland registers bupkis.

Dry weather lasts until Sunday when now it appears more likely that the storm track will be far enough north to present a risk of rain and not snow.

Eyes are now turning toward a stronger system next Tuesday that models are keying on with the higher potential for sticking snow here.

Days away. Much can change.

Too soon to dispatch the salt trucks…