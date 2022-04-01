Don't say goodbye to the snow yet, just look ahead to this weekend

Snow is moving out of the area as of this morning but it isn’t out of my forecast.

Today, clouds will break for some sunshine but highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows not far from freezing.

Tomorrow is quite frankly worrisome for a sneaky accumulation of snow in western and far-northern portions of our viewing area.

Snow will fall in the morning as the next storm system rolls through. The question remains exactly how far south and east the sticking snow can reach.

A sneaky couple of inches from this thing are possible and the timing would be mid-morning or early afternoon.

After that the high sun angle would convert and snow to a cold rain.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 40-45 degree range. Sunday will be dry during the day with highs around 50 degrees but the wet pattern resumes Sunday night and continues off and on through next week.