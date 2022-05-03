Expect more rainy, gloomy weather in Chicago today but warmth is on the way

May is picking up pretty much where our gloomy April left off.

Rains today will be heaviest in the morning. Slow commute.

While a clap of thunder is possible it’s mainly just rain. More showery in nature this afternoon and outta here prior to the Crosstown Classic this evening.

Highs will be around 50 degrees with a gusty wind.

Tonight will be cold enough for a frost risk well northwest and west of the city.

Tomorrow is the pick of the work week with some sun and highs only about 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Fear not, warmth is in sight. Not Thursday though. Highs will once again fail to reach even 60 degrees with showers arriving late in the day or perhaps more likely at night.

Friday looks soaked and chilly.Then, we improve over the weekend with a run at 70 degrees for Sunday and 80s much of next week.