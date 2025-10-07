Chicago weather: First frost later this week? It's possible in parts of Chicagoland!

After a soggy start to the day, clouds have cleared out, and we're looking at a quiet stretch of weather through the week and weekend.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s for most suburbs, but low 50s in Chicago and close to the lakefront.

Wednesday will start off sunny and then a few lake effect clouds may develop during the midday and afternoon hours with winds coming in off of Lake Michigan. Wednesday night will be cold with lows plummeting into the upper 30s to mid 40s across Chicagoland, so patchy frost may be possible for our far outlying areas by Thursday morning.

Thursday looks like a beautiful Fall day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Friday will bring more cloud cover and a very small possibility for a few sprinkles. Most areas will stay dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will be dry with a gradual warm up. Saturday's temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and then we warm into the lower 70s on Sunday for the Chicago Marathon.