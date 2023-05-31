Forecast trends slightly cooler in the coming days, just in time for Taylor Swift concerts at Soldier Field

Scattered non-severe storms developed across the area Wednesday afternoon and brought in heavy downpours, lightning and even small hail in some cases.

These storms will fizzle out during the evening and then skies return to mostly clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night.

Lows will fall into the upper 60s and then we're back at it again Thursday with highs around 90.

Pop-up showers and storms will once again be possible Thursday afternoon, but FOX 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls doesn't think the coverage will be quite as high as what we saw Wednesday.

Friday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and then slightly cooler air will move in over the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Saturday and then low 80s on Sunday.

SWIFTIE-CAST: Should be rain-free Friday through Sunday. Temps at 6:30 p.m. each day will be in the 70s at Soldier Field.