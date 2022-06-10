Friday forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s

This is going to be one of those weekends when the forecast "looks" worse than it will actually be.

There will be showers and some thunder possible each of the next three days.

But the vast majority of the time will be dry, and many communities may not see a drop of rain at all.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Morning showers are really aimed well south and southwest of Chicago.

There could be some limited activity Friday afternoon moving out of Wisconsin.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm impacting 30-50% of the viewing area. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday may hit 80° with a small chance of a thunderstorm.

Summer flexes its muscle next week with some legit hot stuff Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mid 90s looks solid for Tuesday, and it won’t be much different Wednesday — other than there will likely be some thunder late in the day.