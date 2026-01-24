Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Kankakee County
6
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Central Cook County
Cold Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, La Salle County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Kankakee County, McHenry County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County, Kenosha County, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago weather: Frigid cold continues with lake-effect snow on the way

By
Published  January 24, 2026 7:31am CST
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago weather: Frigid cold continues, snow in store for Sunday

Chicago weather: Frigid cold continues, snow in store for Sunday

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Jan. 24, 2026.

CHICAGO - The frigid cold of Friday continued early Saturday, but with an every so slight warm-up, if you could call it that, as the day goes on.

Then, some lake-effect snow is in store for us later today and into Sunday morning.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Wind chills continued to range from the low teens into the mid-20s throughout the area to start your weekend. The actual wind gusts were only registering around 10 mph.

But it should get up to around 10 degrees in the city and near suburbs, although today’s high temps might only reach half that in the far-flung suburban areas.

The normal high for this time of year is around 31 degrees.

There is a lake effect band of snowfall that is expected to head our way later on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected near the lake.

A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

The NWS says the most significant travel impacts due to the snow will occur near and east of I-55 along the Lake Michigan shore.

