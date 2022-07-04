Humid Fourth of July could see two rounds of thunderstorms in Chicago

An active week is ahead with multiple rounds of thunderstorms in or near the area.

Today will be very warm and rather humid with upper 80s likely. Two rounds of thunderstorms are possible: First in the mid to late afternoon. Second late at night-possibly after the fireworks shows.

Right now, there is growing consensus among computer models that the bulk of the action would be in the northern half of our viewing area. I am not ready to be that specific.

All of Chicagoland is under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms based on the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. All hazards are possible.

Tomorrow will be blazing with mid 90s likely and a heat advisory possible.

Storms may struggle to form but once again we are outlooked for possibly-severe storms which would be most likely at night.

Rinse and repeat Wednesday although it won’t be as hot. Storms once again would be most likely at night.

The unsettled pattern continues through Friday with a break in the action over the weekend.