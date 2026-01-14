Lake-effect snow targets northwest Indiana as cold, windy weather grips Chicagoland

The Brief Lake-effect snow is piling up in northwest Indiana, with advisories in place for Lake and Porter counties. Gusty winds up to 50 mph are keeping wind chills harsh as temperatures stay in the 20s. Another round of snow and a stretch of brutal cold are expected heading into the weekend and early next week.



Chicagoland is dealing with lake-effect snow, strong winds and bitter cold today, with more snow chances and even colder temperatures ahead.

What we know:

Lake-effect snow is falling across northwest Indiana, while lighter snow is moving through other parts of the region.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake County until 3 p.m. and for Porter County until 9 a.m. Thursday, with total snowfall expected to reach about 4 to 5 inches in those areas.

Cold and windy conditions are adding to the wintry feel. Temperatures are staying in the 20s, with wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph.

What's next:

Thursday will bring a brief break, with mostly sunny skies and cold conditions. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 20s.

Snow chances return Thursday night into Friday. Friday is expected to be cloudy, with highs climbing into the upper 30s.

The weekend looks especially cold. Saturday highs will hover around 20 under mostly cloudy skies, with a chance for snow. Sunday will be even colder, with highs in the upper teens, partly sunny skies and a chance for snow in the afternoon.

Early next week, winter holds firm. Highs Monday and Tuesday will remain in the upper teens, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.