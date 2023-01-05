Light snow expected throughout the day across Chicago

It look a little more wintry today. Light snow showers are expected through the day.

Temperatures remain marginal for any kind of accumulation a fresh coating in some areas with many of us having barely a dusting. However, where temperatures have dropped a bit below freezing well west/northwest of the city there can be some slick spots.

Main roads in the metro are only wet. Highs reach the mid 30s. Any residual evening snow tapers off and skies remain cloudy with lows not far from 30 degrees.

Tomorrow remains mostly cloudy but there should be some peeks of sun especially late in the day with highs again mid to upper 30s.

The weekend will continue to be slightly warmer than normal.

I’m still a little wary of a possible snowmaker late Saturday night into Sunday but the more likely scenario is that it misses to the south. Something to watch because if it materializes there would be an opportunity for a slushy couple of inches Sunday morning.