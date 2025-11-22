Chicago weather: Mild temps for your weekend

Expand / Collapse search

CHICAGO - As many holiday festivities kick off this weekend, the weather outlook seems to be great with mild conditions across the board.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There was a beautiful sunrise over the lake early Saturday, which portends a sunny trend with only partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

In most areas, the high temperatures could reach just above 50 degrees, a little above the seasonal average of around 46 degrees.

The radar looks pretty clear in much of the Midwest. There may be a passing cloud or two, but that’s about it for today.

The next chance for rainfall comes Monday but only with about a 25% shot really late into the day.

The chance of rain really shoots up late Monday into early Tuesday.

Then we dry out for Wednesday, which will be a busy travel day ahead of Thanksgiving.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s to begin the week with a cool off coming for the holiday.

