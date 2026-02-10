Chicago weather: Spring-like warmth is here to stay for a while

What a day! Temperatures soared into the upper 40s to low 50s today under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The average high temperature in Chicago for Feb. 10 is 34 degrees with average lows around 20 degrees.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast for the rest of the week.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably chilly with lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be another stunner with sunshine and highs around 40 degrees. More clouds are set to roll in on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunshine returns Friday and into the weekend. Friday looks wonderful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures stay very warm through the weekend with overnight lows in the low 30s and daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The warmer-than-average conditions will continue through next week, and we could even make a run at 60 in parts of the area.