Chicago weather: New Year's Day forecast

The winter weather advisory for northwest Indiana has been canceled early.

However, lake-effect snow continues from roughly the city through north Indiana as of this writing. Impacts should be minimal but a few slick spots are certainly possible. The snow ends from west to east by midday.

Highs will be in the mid 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Clouds will break tonight as winds pick up a bit and lows drop into the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be brighter with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. The next weather system might bring some light snow Wednesday evening with another one likely Saturday. Neither of these is expected to have much punch but the weekend one looks a bit more robust. Highs will be a few degrees above normal this entire week.

December finished with an average temperature of 39 degrees. That ties for the 4th-warmest on record.