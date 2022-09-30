Pleasant fall temps carry into the weekend for Chicago

Locally, it’s smooth sailing out of September and into October. Sunshine and highs will be close to normal for the next six days with a shot of chillier air arriving Thursday.

No meaningful rain is expected for at least the next week, although a light shower is possible Wednesday night or Thursday.

Ian is a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph peak sustained winds. It looks like landfall will occur north of Charleston and south of Myrtle Beach this afternoon.

A storm surge of up to 7 feet is expected along the coast, with flooding rainfall and wind damage expected although not to the extent of Florida.