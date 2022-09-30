Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant fall temps carry into the weekend for Chicago

Friday morning forecast for Chicagoland on Sept. 30th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Locally, it’s smooth sailing out of September and into October. Sunshine and highs will be close to normal for the next six days with a shot of chillier air arriving Thursday. 

No meaningful rain is expected for at least the next week, although a light shower is possible Wednesday night or Thursday.  

Ian is a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph peak sustained winds. It looks like landfall will occur north of Charleston and south of Myrtle Beach this afternoon. 

A storm surge of up to 7 feet is expected along the coast, with flooding rainfall and wind damage expected although not to the extent of Florida.  