Pleasant temps will reach mid-70s today in Chicago

Clouds prevail this morning especially close to the lake.

A few light showers will be possible along with some drizzle this morning. Skies will be sunnier west and later in the day when highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with some suburbs dipping into the 50s.

Tomorrow through Friday will feature plenty of sun and a warming trend from 80 degrees to 85 degrees. Rainfall is a strong possibility starting Sunday when cooler air arrives.