Rain continues Wednesday morning ahead of late-week temperature drop

We’re off to a wet start but there may be a few hours of sunshine around midday.

Showers have yet to produce much, if any lightning overnight but the rainfall is rather impressive. As a result, delays are likely during the morning commute.

Rain will move east of the area after 9 a.m. when skies will begin to break from the west for some sun. Highs reach the upper 50s with 60 degrees not out of question.

A few showers will pop up during the later afternoon hours, not as heavy or widespread as the morning activity. It will be windy today as well.

Tomorrow may be difficult to squeeze enough dry time in at Clark and Addison for the Cubs opener.

Showers are likely with a small chance for some wet snowflakes north in the morning. Highs will only be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow night into Friday it will be colder, cold enough to support an even higher chance for snow to mix in or be the dominant precip type with accumulations of any consequence unlikely.

The weekend looks dry with a notable warming trend starting Sunday.

Next week with warmer air in place, it looks like severe storms, which have thus far targeted the Deep South this spring, may focus farther north and west. Too early to assess possible impacts in Chicagoland but it’s worth an early heads up.