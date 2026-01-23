Salvation Army opens 24/7 warming centers as dangerous cold grips Chicago

The Brief Extreme cold is creating life-threatening conditions for people without heat or shelter. The Salvation Army is operating 24/7 warming centers, including the Freedom Center in West Humboldt Park. Outreach teams are also bringing food, supplies and information directly to people on the streets.



Extreme weather spells extreme danger for people without homes or heat.

What we know:

The Salvation Army Freedom Center in West Humboldt Park is offering a warm place 24/7 for anybody at risk.

It’s one of several warming centers the Salvation Army is operating during this cold snap. Several people took advantage Thursday night receiving a warm spot to rest and a meal.

The kind of negative temperatures and wind chills we’ll be dealing with through the weekend can be deadly.

Frostbite can happen in just minutes. Fox Chicago talked to one of the people taking shelter who said he was treated for hypothermia just last night.

The other side:

"You definitely should help others in these types of instances no question," said Chris Rochefort.

"Because obviously you wouldn’t want to be out there. Winds coming against me, I feel like I’m gonna die. You would want someone to help you out in that situation. Everyone would," he said.

But sometimes people don’t know where to find help — that’s where the Salvation Army Mobile Outreach comes in and people like Warren Peeler.

"So we go out, I talk to them. I give them pamphlets, like 24/7 I’ll be talking to people. And I let them know there’s a place to keep warm and I pray with the people, " said Peeler, a Salvation Army Mobile Outreach Aide.

"I just give them soup and give them juice and water and crackers and make sure they’re comfortable."

Peeler said he knows how it feels to be on the street after dealing with homelessness and addiction himself. And he’s grateful to have this full circle moment to give back.

Salvation Army warming centers

Belvidere – 422 South Main St., Belvidere

Hours – Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Bloomington – 611 West Washington St., Bloomington

Hours – Open 24 / 7.

Blue Island – 2900 Burr Oak Ave., Blue Island

Hours – Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Canton – 176 South First Ave., Canton

Hours – Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Champaign – 502 North Prospect Ave., Champaign

Hours – Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM.

Chicago Freedom Center – 825 North Christiana Ave., Chicago

Hours – Open 24 / 7.

Chicago Midway – 5036-52 West 47th St., Chicago

Hours – Monday through Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

Chicago Temple – 1 North Ogden Ave., Chicago

Hours – Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Decatur – 137 South Church St., Decatur

Hours – Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

DeKalb – 830 Grove St., DeKalb

Hours – While the food pantry is open - Monday through Thursday 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

Joliet – 300 Third Ave., Joliet

Hours – Monday through Friday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Kewanee – 119 N Tremont St., Kewanee

Hours – Monday through Friday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Saturday 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM.

Lincoln – 200 Fifth St., Lincoln

Hours – Monday through Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Norridge – 8354 West Foster Ave., Norridge

Hours – Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Oakbrook Terrace – 1 S 415 Summit Ave., Villa Park

Hours – Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Pekin – 243 Derby St., Pekin

Hours – Open 24 / 7.

Springfield – 1600 Clear Lake Ave., Springfield

Hours – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM; Wednesday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

Sterling/Rock Falls – 409 Avenue F, Sterling

Hours – Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.