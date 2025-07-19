Chicago weather: Large storm possibly headed toward Chicago area

We are keeping an eye on a large storm system that, as of around 7 a.m., is over eastern Iowa.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

It is likely that this storm will swing through just southwest of Chicago as we go through the late morning and early afternoon.

The greatest threat would likely be some very high winds and torrential rains, although all threats cannot be ruled out.

There is yet another risk of heavy rain on Sunday morning, this time, most likely along and south of Interstate 80.

Then the heat sets in late in the week with temps pushing up to near 95 and the heat index near 105 degrees.