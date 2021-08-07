Saturday forecast: More heat and humidity, chance of rain and thunderstorms

FOX 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl says to expect more heat and humidity Saturday,

Highs will top out in the upper 80’s.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday for the North and West suburbs – just West of the Loop and North of Interstate 88.

The greatest threat is for heavy downpours and straight line winds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR WEATHER ALERTS

There is also a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday for Lake, McHenry, Kane, Dekalb and LaSalle counties.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with more heat and humidity.

Advertisement

There is a 60-percent of showers Sunday evening.