Chicago weather: Cool, crisp air is sweeping across the area

Showers and storms will taper off this evening and gradual clearing is expected overnight.

Temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 40s for most of Chicagoland tonight, with lows likely hovering in the low 50s close to the lakefront.

Looking Ahead :

Thursday will be pleasant, but cool. Plan for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A few more clouds will be around on Friday, but the forecast is trending drier. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs once again in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend looks great! As long as you don't mind Fall temperatures. Morning lows will be in the 40s, but all day sunshine will warm temps into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures trend warmer beginning early next workweek. Monday will warm into the low to mid 70s and then we're in the upper 70s on Tuesday.