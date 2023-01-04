Spotty showers will turn into light snow Wednesday night across Chicago

It’s a quiet start to the day with some breaks in the clouds and no fog or rain around.

We’ve already had our high for the day which was 43 degrees at midnight. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 30s.

Some spotty light rain will morph into light snow by nightfall. That light snow continues off and on tomorrow and there could be some minor coatings of slushy snow.

Highs once again will be several degrees above freezing.

Friday should be precipitation-free with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

To me, Saturday now looks dry with upper 30s to around 40 under mostly cloudy skies. I’m going with the slower arrival of the next minor storm system which will be primarily a light snowmaker for us on Sunday but once again temperatures will be marginal for much to stick for any period of time.

The temperature regime through at least all of next week and weekend is warmer than normal.