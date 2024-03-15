St. Patrick's Day weekend weather: Big cooldown arriving Sunday

St. Patrick's Day weekend in Chicago is looking pretty decent, though we will see a cooldown on Sunday.

Skies will remain clear Friday night with lows around 40.

On Saturday, it will be mostly sunny in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by 10 a.m. for the dyeing of the Chicago River, and then we'll be in the mid 50s for the parade around noon.

While these temperatures sound nice, make sure you're prepared for west-southwesterly wind gusts as high as 40 mph by late morning/midday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. The wind direction will switch from WSW to NW late Saturday and into Sunday.

This will usher in MUCH colder air for St. Patrick's Day. Sunday will have highs around 40 with wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The next workweek starts off cold with morning temperatures in the 20s and highs only in the mid 30s.

There is a chance for a few snow showers, especially in NW Indiana on Monday.

Warmer air builds into the region again by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to near 50.



