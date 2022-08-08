Storms dominate Chicago area Monday with small flooding risk

Showers and storms are moving in this morning.

Heavy rainfall will be possible with a small localized flooding risk mainly northern tier of counties. Very humid with a few additional t’showers this afternoon favoring our southern viewing area.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Tonight, showers exit and humidity levels go down.

Tomorrow looks nice with highs around 80 and much less humidity. It will be cooler near the lake.

Wednesday warms up again into the mid/upper 80s but it won’t be super muggy. Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with highs near 80 degrees