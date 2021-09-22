Strong gusts could bring waves as high as 20 feet to Lake Michigan

Forceful winds could generate waves of up to 20 feet tall Wednesday in Lake Michigan.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are likely along the lakeshore from Wednesday morning into Thursday, bringing massive waves just offshore.

The National Weather Service said flooding is likely along Lake Michigan due to already high lake levels from a "storm surge rise" of about one to two feet.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Very dangerous conditions are expected along the lakefront through most of Thursday with what the National Weather Service categorizes as "large and battering waves."

Beaches are officially closed in Chicago but officials are still warning people to steer clear of the water.

Cook County is under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 4 a.m. Thursday.

The most dangerous water conditions are expected east of Calumet Harbor along the Indiana shoreline.