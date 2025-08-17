Chicago weather: Flooding potential after overnight storms

Storms and heavy rains that ripped through the Chicago area overnight were on their way out early Sunday morning, but flooding potential remained.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The heavier showers and storms were migrating through the southern and far western suburbs as of around 7 a.m.

About 3 to 5 inches of rain fell overnight.

A Flash Flood Warning was still in effect for parts of Will, Kendall, Grundy, and Kankakee counties until around noon.

The storms also appeared to have caused widespread power outages throughout the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.

Conditions were expected to improve around mid-morning to early afternoon.

It's also expected to be warm with a Heat Advisory until around 8 p.m. with forecast highs in the high 80s to around 90 degrees in the western suburbs.

Power outages

As of a little before 9 a.m., around 64,000 northern Illinois residents were affected by power outages, according to ComEd.

Around 6,500 NIPSCO customers in Indiana, the large majority in the northwestern part of the state, were also affected by outages.

Dangerous swimming conditions

Waves along Lake Michigan are expected to quickly build on Sunday afternoon and remain choppy through Monday morning, according to the NWS.

A Beach Hazards Statement was in effect from 1 p.m. today through Monday morning.

That makes for potentially life-threatening currents along all southern Lake Michigan beaches in the Chicago area, northern Indiana and western Michigan.

"Stay dry when waves are high," the NWS says.