Sunshine abounds today in Chicago with temps in the 80s

We open with some fog once again in a few spots away from the city.

The rest of the day will be sunny and warm with highs warming into the mid 80s except right along the lake.

Tonight is moonlit and mild with lows not far from 60 degrees. Tomorrow is a carbon copy.

Saturday will be quite warm again with a mix of clouds and sun.

At this point rain seems unlikely to arrive until calendar day Sunday. Showers will be likely for the second half of the weekend.

It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday-Tuesday.