Chicago weather: Beautiful sunshine, cool temps to finish the weekend

Sunday started with cooler temps and plenty of sunshine across the city, though some fog is hanging around other parts of the area.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

The good thing is, we are staying dry throughout the day!

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s in the city, especially by the lake, and as high as around 70 degrees in much of the rest of the area. The normal high for this time of year is around 72 degrees.

Some patchy fog may return later today, per the National Weather Service.

What's next:

Monday should see similar conditions. Tuesday could see highs in the 70s, and then we’re expecting to cool off to round out the rest of the week, along with some rainfall.