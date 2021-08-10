Sweltering temps prompt heat advisory for Chicago area; cooling centers open

Hot and humid temperatures are plaguing the Chicago area Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory until 7 p.m. for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Heat indices could reach as high as 110 degrees this afternoon, posing an increased risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the weather service said.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications held a press conference Tuesday morning warning residents to stay hydrated and out of the extreme temperatures.

Heat-related illness can occur in fewer than 30 minutes of being in direct sunlight, the weather service warns.

City-operated cooling facilities are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Severe thunderstorms are possible in the evening with powerful straight line winds and a chance of tornadoes.

Very warm and humid temperatures are expected to hang around through Thursday but cool off in time for the weekend.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.